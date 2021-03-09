COVID-19 IN MDMaryland Lifts COVID Capacity Limits On Restaurant Dining, Retail And Other Businesses
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan announced on Monday he was loosening a number of COVID-19 restrictions in the state as metrics continue to improve, but one rule that isn’t changing is the state’s mask mandate.

Hogan said the statewide mask mandate “remains in full force and effect.” Under the mandate, masks are required at public indoor facilities and outdoors when social distancing isn’t possible, including grocery stores, fitness centers and public areas of all businesses. Masks are also required on public transportation.

UPDATES FROM GOV. HOGAN’S NEWS CONFERENCE:

Outdoor activity is still safer than indoor activity, Hogan stressed.

Other states have begun to move toward eliminating mask mandates. Texas’ mask mandate is set to end on Wednesday.

