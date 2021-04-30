CLEVELAND, OH (WJZ) — The NFL Draft, held in Cleveland this year, looks a little bit more like the drafts of old as fans from each team were allowed to attend and stand near the stage where commissioner Roger Goodell announced the picks. The Ravens fans who were in attendance made sure that one of the team’s biggest fans was there too. A cutout of Ravens superfan Mo Gaba was among the contingent cheering as the team made its two first round picks.
The #RavensFlock brought Mo to the #NFLDraft 💜 pic.twitter.com/cRVKTbhN6n
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 30, 2021
Gaba, who passed away last summer at the age of 14 following a battle with cancer, was known for being one of the organization’s biggest supporters. It’s not the first time a cutout of Mo has been seen at one of the NFL’s biggest events. There was one seen at this year’s Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.MORE NEWS: Hersheypark Opens For Summer Season Friday
The Ravens honored Gaba with an end zone tribute early last season and also had a collection of cutouts in several rows at M&T Bank Stadium, dubbing them “Mo’s Rows”. Though Mo couldn’t be part of the draft in person on Thursday night, fans made sure he was there in spirit as the team selected wide receiver Rashod Bateman and edge rusher Jayson Oweh.