BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens made yet another addition to the secondary on Tuesday, signing cornerback Kyle Fuller to a one-year contract, the team announced.
A two-time Pro Bowl selection, the 30-year-old Baltimore native spent last season with the Denver Broncos after six years with the Chicago Bears. He was named first-team All-Pro with the Bears in 2018.
Fuller played high school football at Mount Saint Joseph High School before heading off to Virginia Tech.
In a season where the Ravens were plagued by injuries, the cornerback room was among the hardest units hit. Marcus Peters
This story will be updated.