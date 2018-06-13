Filed Under:Maryland Primary

(WJZ) — You can vote in the Maryland primary starting Thursday, June 14 — as early voting begins.

Here’s everything you need to know:

 

MARYLAND PRIMARY

List of offices to appear on the ballot

State Board Of Elections website

WHEN YOU CAN VOTE:

EARLY VOTING: According to the state’s Board of Elections, early voting will run from June 14 to June 21 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

PRIMARY DAY: June 26, 2018, 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.

WHERE TO VOTE:

EARLY VOTING: FULL LIST: 2018 Early Voting Centers

PRIMARY DAY: Polling Place Lookup

RACES:

MARYLAND (STATEWIDE)

Democratic Candidates For Governor

Incumbent Republican: Larry Hogan

Other races:

 

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY

BALTIMORE CITY

City State’s Attorney

BALTIMORE COUNTY

County Executive

CARROLL COUNTY

CECIL COUNTY

FREDERICK COUNTY

HARFORD COUNTY

HOWARD COUNTY

