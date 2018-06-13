Comments
(WJZ) — You can vote in the Maryland primary starting Thursday, June 14 — as early voting begins.
Here’s everything you need to know:
MARYLAND PRIMARY
List of offices to appear on the ballot
State Board Of Elections website
WHEN YOU CAN VOTE:
EARLY VOTING: According to the state’s Board of Elections, early voting will run from June 14 to June 21 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
PRIMARY DAY: June 26, 2018, 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.
WHERE TO VOTE:
EARLY VOTING: FULL LIST: 2018 Early Voting Centers
PRIMARY DAY: Polling Place Lookup
RACES:
MARYLAND (STATEWIDE)
Democratic Candidates For Governor
- Rushern Baker (Elizabeth Embry)
- Ralph Jaffe (Freda Jaffe)
- Ben Jealous (Susan Turnball)
- James Hugh Jones II (Charles Waters)
- Rich Madeleno (Luwanda Jenkins)
- Alec Ross (Julie Verratti)
- Jim Shea (Brandon Scott)
- Krish Vignarajah (Sharon Blake)
Incumbent Republican: Larry Hogan
Other races:
