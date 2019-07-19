BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A code orange air quality alert was issued for the Baltimore metro region for Friday, July 19.
This includes Anne Arundel, Baltimore Carroll, Cecil, Harford, and Howard counties as well as Baltimore city.
The Maryland Department of the Environment has issued a Code ORANGE Air Quality Alert Friday for the Baltimore metro area.
A Code Orange Air Quality Alert means that air pollution concentrations within the region may become unhealthy for sensitive groups. Sensitive groups include children, people suffering from asthma, heart disease or other lung diseases and the elderly. The effects of air pollution can be minimized by avoiding strenuous activity or exercise outdoors.
For more information on ground-level ozone and fine particles please visit the Maryland Department of the Environment Web Site at www.mde.state.md.us/air or call 410-537-3000.
Baltimore is still under a Code Red heat alert until Monday
To find a list of cooling centers, click here.
