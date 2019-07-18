



Baltimore’s health department has extended a previously-issued Code Red Extreme Heat Alert through Monday.

The alert was originally set to expire Sunday.

Four people have died due to extreme heat so far this year in Maryland.

Extreme heat is in the forecast for the rest of the week and into the weekend, with temperatures expected to climb into triple digits and heat indexes, a measure of how warm it feels outside, reaching up to 110 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for much of Maryland from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and excessive heat watches from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Cooling centers will be open in a number of communities through the weekend.

People are reminded to drink plenty of water, check up on the elderly and those without air conditioning and never leave children or pets in vehicles.

On Wednesday, there was damage reported around the region like trees going down on utility poles, train tracks and a car in Patterson Park. More storms are expected Thursday night.

