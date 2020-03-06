Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Schools have canceled all domestic and international travel for students and staff amid fears about the coronavirus, officials said Friday.
In a statement, officials said they’re taking the measure out of an abundance of caution.
School officials are also urging everyone to wash their hands to avoid spreading the virus.
As of Friday afternoon, three Marylanders — all from Montgomery County — have tested positive for COVID-19; 12 more tests are pending. In total, 41 people from Maryland have been tested.
A number of Maryland universities, including Towson University, have canceled study abroad programs due to the virus. Johns Hopkins University also said Friday it will hold the first two rounds of the NCAA Division III men’s basketball tournament scheduled for this weekend without fans.