Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As Tropical Storm Isaias continues to move up the East Coast, the Maryland Zoo in Baltimore is preparing for the bad weather.
The Zoo will be closed due to “inclement weather” on Tuesday, August 4.
Early Tuesday is when residents can expect to begin to see some impacts of the storm.
TRACKING ISAIAS:
- TIMELINE: When Will Isaias Reach Maryland?
- Baltimore Prepares For Isaias Flooding: Where To Get Sandbags, Park Your Car And More
- MEMA Activates Pre-Landfall Planning Team To Prepare As Tropical Storm Makes Its Way Up East Coast
- Tropical Storm Warnings In Effect For Parts Of Maryland As Tropical Storm Isaias Lashes Florida Coast
Testing sites across the state are also set to close Tuesday in preparation for heavy rains from the storm.
As a tropical storm warning was issued for Baltimore, city officials are asking that residents prepare for the possibility of flooding and outages due to the arrival of Tropical Storm Isaias overnight.
Please check https://www.marylandzoo.org/ and https://www.facebook.com/MarylandZoo for updates.