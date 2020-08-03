Tracking Isaias:Flash Flood Watches, Tropical Storm Watches And Warnings Issued Ahead Of Tropical Storm's Arrival In Maryland
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Isaias, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Maryland Zoo, Talkers, Tropical Storm Isaias, Weather

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As Tropical Storm Isaias continues to move up the East Coast, the Maryland Zoo in Baltimore is preparing for the bad weather.

The Zoo will be closed due to “inclement weather” on Tuesday, August 4.

Early Tuesday is when residents can expect to begin to see some impacts of the storm.

TRACKING ISAIAS:

Testing sites across the state are also set to close Tuesday in preparation for heavy rains from the storm.

As a tropical storm warning was issued for Baltimore, city officials are asking that residents prepare for the possibility of flooding and outages due to the arrival of Tropical Storm Isaias overnight.

Please check https://www.marylandzoo.org/ and https://www.facebook.com/MarylandZoo for updates.

Comments

Leave a Reply