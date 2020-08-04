BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Tropical Storm Isaias moved out of Maryland early Tuesday afternoon, leaving behind storm damage and power outages in its wake.

One person died as a result of the storm when a tree fell on a moving car in St. Mary’s County.

The storm brought strong winds and heavy rains across the state, triggering tornado warnings and watches — that have since been canceled — but not before several tornadoes were reported around the state.

One tornado touched down in Mardela Springs in Wicomico County, uprooting a home just after 6 a.m. A second tornado touched down just north of Girdletree, Maryland, at 7:20 a.m.

Officials around Maryland warned residents about flash flooding and asked motorists to stay off the roads.

In Cecil County, crews had to rescue people from their cars in North East. Flooding was also reported in Perryville, Elkton and Rising Sun.

Trees were reported down around Maryland and waters rose in waterways, like the Jones Falls in Baltimore, as heavy rains fell, but most areas were largely spared from major flooding. Ellicott City, where the historic Main Street significantly flooded twice in recent years, was also spared from any major damage.

Old Ellicott City seems to be in the clear from any flooding. Howard County Executive Calvin Ball said the Main St culvert was at a depth of two feet as of 11 am. Businesses are sandbagged up and many remain closed. Patapsco River is definitely high. pic.twitter.com/m4C8Lj6wWw — Paul Gessler (@PaulGessler) August 4, 2020

Although the tropical storm has moved north of Maryland, there are still some concerns. Meteorologist Chelsea Ingram noted that water runoff and flooding could remain an issue and it’ll be breezy behind the system.

Ingram also said dangerous rip currents could be a concern through Wednesday.

WJZ Meteorologist Tim Williams said that this hurricane season has already been a particularly active one with nine named storms already. It’s the earliest in recorded history that we’ve seen that many named systems.

cecil county flooding Chopper 13 shows flooding in North East, Maryland, on Tuesday following Tropical Storm Isaias.

water rescue cecil county Chopper 13 shows flooding in North East, Maryland, on Tuesday following Tropical Storm Isaias.

0804rescue Credit: Maryland State Police

annapolis mural damage A George Floyd mural was blown into the harbor in Annapolis during Tropical Storm Isaias. It was later removed. Credit: Sean Streicher/WJZ

leonardtown storm damage 3 Storm damage left behind in Leonardtown, Maryland, on Tuesday after Tropical Storm Isaias moved through. Credit: Twitter User @SOMDWxNews

WFAerial (7) A drone captures flood damage along Maryland Route 5 in the Great Mills area on Tuesday following Tropical Storm Isaias. Credit: WFAerial

WFAerial (5) A drone captures flood damage along Maryland Route 5 in the Great Mills area on Tuesday following Tropical Storm Isaias. Credit: WFAerial

leonardtown storm damage 1 Storm damage left behind in Leonardtown, Maryland, on Tuesday after Tropical Storm Isaias moved through. Credit: Twitter User @SOMDWxNews

box truck flooding isaias A box truck was stuck in floodwaters in Kent Island, Maryland, on Tuesday as Tropical Storm Isaias moved through. Credit: David Salemi

ocmd storm damage 2 isaias Damage in Ocean City, Maryland, caused by Tropical Storm Isaias. Credit: Nick Fox

storm damage crownsville A tree fell across a road in Crownsville due to Tropical Storm Isaias on Tuesday. Credit: Michael Berthold

ocmd storm damage isaias Damage to a roof in Ocean City, Maryland, caused by Tropical Storm Isaias. Credit: Nick Fox

jolly roger storm damage 2 Damage from Tropical Storm Isaias at the Jolly Roger Amusement Park in Ocean City, Maryland, on Tuesday. Viewer photo.

jolly roger storm damage 1 Damage from Tropical Storm Isaias at the Jolly Roger Amusement Park in Ocean City, Maryland, on Tuesday. Viewer photo.

A tornado lands eastern shore A tornado touched down in Mardela Springs, Maryland, on Tuesday as Tropical Storm Isaias moved through the state. Credit: Christopher Lucas

