BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore emergency crews are on scene after a fatal gas explosion in a northwest Baltimore neighborhood Monday morning.
WJZ is awaiting to learn even more at a presser at 3 p.m. from Baltimore City Fire.
Here’s what we know:
- The explosion happened in the 6500 block of Reisterstown Road near Labyrinth Road around 9:54 a.m
- One woman was killed and five other people were injured
- Emergency crews are looking for more victims in the rubble
- Three homes collapsed due from the force of the explosion.
- The explosion could be felt for miles and the force and debris blew out the windows and doors in homes nearby.
- BGE has shut of the gas in the immediate area but are also in surrounding areas.
- BGE said residents should continue to report if they smell gas. Call 1-877-685-0123.
- The heat is becoming an issue for both the evacuated residents and for crews working the scene. The heat index is supposed to be 102 Monday.
- Reisterstown Road is closed between Clarks Lane and Fallstaff Road
- Neighbors said it sounded like a “bomb went off.”
- There’s a collection for clothes and other essentials at the Applebees off Reisterstown Road.
One correction:
– The explosion happened on Labyrinth Road near the 6500 block of Reisterstown Road around 9:54 a.m.