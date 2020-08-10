WATCH LIVEWoman Killed, 5 Injured In Baltimore Gas Explosion; Crews Looking For More Victims
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore explosion, Breaking News, gas explosion, house explosion, Local TV, people trapped, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Reisterstown Plaza, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore emergency crews are on scene after a fatal gas explosion in a northwest Baltimore neighborhood Monday morning.

WJZ is awaiting to learn even more at a presser at 3 p.m. from Baltimore City Fire.

Here’s what we know:

  • The explosion happened in the 6500 block of Reisterstown Road near Labyrinth Road around 9:54 a.m
  • One woman was killed and five other people were injured
  • Emergency crews are looking for more victims in the rubble
  • Three homes collapsed due from the force of the explosion.
  • The explosion could be felt for miles and the force and debris blew out the windows and doors in homes nearby.
  • BGE has shut of the gas in the immediate area but are also in surrounding areas.
  • BGE said residents should continue to report if they smell gas. Call 1-877-685-0123.
  • The heat is becoming an issue for both the evacuated residents and for crews working the scene. The heat index is supposed to be 102 Monday.
  • Reisterstown Road is closed between Clarks Lane and Fallstaff Road
  • Neighbors said it sounded like a “bomb went off.”
  • There’s a collection for clothes and other essentials at the Applebees off Reisterstown Road.

You can read live updates here: 1 Dead, 5 Injured After Gas Explosion Rocks Northwest Baltimore Neighborhood Near Reisterstown Road Plaza

RELATED COVERAGE:

Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now!

 

 

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments
  1. Ken Taylor says:
    August 10, 2020 at 2:43 pm

    One correction:

    – The explosion happened on Labyrinth Road near the 6500 block of Reisterstown Road around 9:54 a.m.

    Reply

Leave a Reply