BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Fort McHenry will be closed through Friday as crews take down the stage set up for Vice President Mike Pence’s Republican National Convention speech Wednesday night, the National Park Service said.

The closure is in effect all day on Thursday and until noon on Friday.

The fort and surrounding streets were closed on Tuesday and Wednesday to set up for the vice president’s speech.

Baltimore has been featured a number of times during the RNC this week; in addition to Pence’s speech, Baltimore mayoral candidate Shannon Wright opened Wednesday’s proceedings with the Pledge of Allegiance and congressional candidate Kimberly Klacik spoke on Monday.

