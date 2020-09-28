BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two undefeated teams that are already being discussed as Super Bowl contenders stepped onto the field at M&T Bank Stadium Monday night, knowing one would see their win streak end.

Sadly for the Baltimore Ravens, despite an early lead, the Kansas City Chiefs again proved to be too much to handle.

The Ravens put the first points on the board with a 26-yard field goal from Justin Tucker in the first quarter after a 30-yard run.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes responded by running the ball into the end zone for a touchdown.

From that point on, the Ravens didn’t lead for the rest of the game.

In the second quarter, rookie Devin Duvernay scored his first carer touchdown, returning a kick for 93 yards and shrinking Baltimore’s deficit to three points.

The Chiefs, however, kept running up the board, leading the Ravens 27-10 at the half. Mahomes threw three touchdown passes in the second quarter alone.

Baltimore scored a field goal in the third quarter, the only score during that quarter.

Right as the fourth quarter started, the Ravens scored another touchdown, bringing the score to 27-20.

KC is the king of the double-digit comeback.

Ravens are set up to turn the tables on the comeback kings.

Down 27-10 at half, Ravens now trail 27-20 early 4Q 👀

Blowout? Not tonight. This is a ballgame & maybe a signature Lamar Jackson rally? 🏈 @WJZ — Mark Viviano (@MarkWJZ) September 29, 2020

In the fourth quarter, the Chiefs (now 3-0) put up another touchdown, winning 34-20.

The Ravens (2-1) take on Washington next week.

With three consecutive losses to the Chiefs, Jackson called them the team’s kryptonite.

“Second half, we always start cranking up at the wrong time. We have to finish how we start. We have to play better,” he said.

Following the game, Harbaugh said “we have a lot to learn.”

“Well obviously we haven’t beaten them. They out-executed us out planned us. They just beat us. They are obviously a better football team as of right now,” he said.

Calais Campbell said he thinks the team will still rebound.

“I want to earn the right to face them again,” he said.

Campbell also praised the job Mahomes did, saying, “they don’t give that guy half a billion dollars for no reason. He just made play after play.”

Jimmy Smith called Mahomes “elite.”

“He knows how to make the good, the hard throws, in the pocket,” Smith said.

Despite the loss, he said the team won’t sit around and sulk, instead planning to review the tape and gear up for the next game against Washington.