BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s been nearly two months since a gas explosion rocked a community in northwest Baltimore.

Two people died and the impact damaged dozens of homes.

On Saturday, the community came together to donate relief goods to the families affected.

The debris is gone, but the memories and trauma are still affecting survivors.

An American flag and flowers line the chain-link fence surrounding the spot where the homes once stood.

Organizations gathered more than 1,000 items, including food and toiletries.

RELATED STORIES:

But aside from physical items, volunteers say it’s about bringing the neighbors back together and offering support.

“Just to see people who were in the same boat you were in, come together for a day, talk, maybe exchange numbers, exchange stories, maybe they can help each other,” Jaconda Harrison, with the Trauma Advocacy Group, said.

The Trauma Advocacy Group says some of the victims need help with their insurance.

Many homes and windows are still boarded up.

One man’s insurance helped him find shelter, but he didn’t have a bed.

“He was actually moved to an apartment from his homeowner’s insurance, but he was actually sleeping on the floor,” Knicole Mosby-Taylor, of the Trauma Advocacy Group, said.

A representative with Baltimore Gas and Electric said they found no issues on their side of the equipment.

The investigation on the exact cause of the blast could take months.