BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As thousands of demonstrators took to the streets of Baltimore for the fourth day of protests in the wake of the death of a man in police custody in Minnesota, several Baltimore police officers showed his support for the movement by taking a knee.
Viewer Rachel Curtis sent WJZ a video that showed the officers taking a knee amid a demonstration outside City Hall Monday evening calling for an end to police brutality one week after George Floyd died while in custody in Minneapolis.
In one video, after one did so, the crowd began cheering and encouraging the other officers standing behind a barricade to do the same.
Hundreds of other protesters took a knee and raised a fist during the demonstration, which remained peaceful and included a march through downtown streets and onto Interstate 83.
