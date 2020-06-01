



As thousands of demonstrators took to the streets of Baltimore for the fourth day of protests in the wake of the death of a man in police custody in Minnesota, several Baltimore police officers showed his support for the movement by taking a knee.

Viewer Rachel Curtis sent WJZ a video that showed the officers taking a knee amid a demonstration outside City Hall Monday evening calling for an end to police brutality one week after George Floyd died while in custody in Minneapolis.

WJZ COMPLETE COVERAGE: George Floyd’s Death And Its Impacts In Maryland

In one video, after one did so, the crowd began cheering and encouraging the other officers standing behind a barricade to do the same.

Hundreds of other protesters took a knee and raised a fist during the demonstration, which remained peaceful and included a march through downtown streets and onto Interstate 83.

