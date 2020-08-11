LATEST2 Dead, 7 Injured In Baltimore Gas Explosion
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore emergency crews continue their recovery efforts Tuesday after a deadly natural gas explosion rocked a northwest Baltimore community Monday morning.

Here’s what we know:

  • The deadly explosion happened around 9:54 a.m. along Labyrinth Road at Reisterstown Road near Brookhill Road.
  • Two people, a man and a woman, were killed and seven other people were injured.
  • The woman killed was found immediately after the blast in the rubble, while the man’s body was found around 1 a.m. Tuesday.
  • Emergency crews continue a recovery effort at the scene while clearing the debris.
  • Three homes were leveled due to the force of the explosion and a fourth was heavily-damaged.
  • The explosion could be felt for miles and the force and debris blew out the windows and doors in homes nearby.
  • BGE shut off the gas and power in the immediate area.
  • BGE said residents should continue to report if they smell gas. Call 1-877-685-0123.
  • The cause is unknown at this time.
  • Reisterstown Road is closed between Clarks Lane and Fallstaff Road.
  • Neighbors said it sounded like a “bomb went off.”
  • There’s a collection for essentials at the Applebees off Reisterstown Road. Learn more about how you can help.

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Security Camera Catches Blast

BALTIMORE GAS EXPLOSION:

Comments
  1. Ken Taylor says:
    August 10, 2020 at 2:43 pm

    One correction:

    – The explosion happened on Labyrinth Road near the 6500 block of Reisterstown Road around 9:54 a.m.

