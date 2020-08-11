Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore emergency crews continue their recovery efforts Tuesday after a deadly natural gas explosion rocked a northwest Baltimore community Monday morning.
Here’s what we know:
- The deadly explosion happened around 9:54 a.m. along Labyrinth Road at Reisterstown Road near Brookhill Road.
- Two people, a man and a woman, were killed and seven other people were injured.
- The woman killed was found immediately after the blast in the rubble, while the man’s body was found around 1 a.m. Tuesday.
- Emergency crews continue a recovery effort at the scene while clearing the debris.
- Three homes were leveled due to the force of the explosion and a fourth was heavily-damaged.
- The explosion could be felt for miles and the force and debris blew out the windows and doors in homes nearby.
- BGE shut off the gas and power in the immediate area.
- BGE said residents should continue to report if they smell gas. Call 1-877-685-0123.
- The cause is unknown at this time.
- Reisterstown Road is closed between Clarks Lane and Fallstaff Road.
- Neighbors said it sounded like a “bomb went off.”
- There’s a collection for essentials at the Applebees off Reisterstown Road. Learn more about how you can help.
One correction:
– The explosion happened on Labyrinth Road near the 6500 block of Reisterstown Road around 9:54 a.m.