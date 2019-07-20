



Whether you’re going to Artscape, the Orioles game or running errands, a excessive heat warning is in effect from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday in most of Maryland, DC and Virginia.

According to the National Weather Service, an excessive heat watch remains in effect through Sunday.

TIMELINE | Will When Relief Come From Maryland’s Heatwave

Around 110 to 115 degrees due to temperatures in the upper 90s to around 100 degrees and dewpoints in the lower to middle 70s. The highest heat indices will be near and east of Interstate 95.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Dangerously high temperatures and humidity could quickly cause heat stress or heat stroke if precautions are not taken.

Here we go again….an Excessive Heat Warning in effect today from 11 AM to 9 PM. Temperatures will soar to around 100° and it will feel between 100° and 115°. #Baltimore #MDWX #WJZ pic.twitter.com/b8RWHIB6uu — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) July 20, 2019

One day down, two more to go! We made it through Friday but Saturday and Sunday are going to be even warmer. This is how it's going to be feel this afternoon across #Maryland. #WJZ #MDWX pic.twitter.com/0nLkR0BPwA — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) July 20, 2019

Baltimore is still under a Code Red heat alert until Sunday.

To find a list of cooling centers, click here.

Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.