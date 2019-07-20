WJZ WEATHERExcessive Heat Warning, Watches In Effect
By Meg McNamara
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Whether you’re going to Artscape, the Orioles game or running errands, a excessive heat warning is in effect from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday in most of Maryland, DC and Virginia.

According to the National  Weather Service, an excessive heat watch remains in effect through Sunday.

TIMELINE | Will When Relief Come From Maryland’s Heatwave

Around 110 to 115 degrees due to temperatures in the upper 90s to around 100 degrees and dewpoints in the lower to middle 70s. The highest heat indices will be near and east of Interstate 95.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Dangerously high temperatures and humidity could quickly cause heat stress or heat stroke if precautions are not taken.

Baltimore is still under a Code Red heat alert until Sunday.

To find a list of cooling centers, click here.

Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.

