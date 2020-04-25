CORONAVIRUS IN MDMore Than 17.7K Cases, Nearly 800 Deaths Reported
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Wide receiver James Proche and safety Geno Stone round out the Baltimore Ravens’ draft picks on the third day of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Proche, a five-foot-eleven, 201-pound wide receiver from Southern Methodist University, was the 201st overall pick. The Ravens scooped him up during the sixth round of the draft on Saturday.

He started all 13 games in the 2019 season and was ranked second nationally in receptions per game.

Stone, meanwhile, is a five-foot-eleven, 207-pound safety from Iowa who the Ravens picked up in the seventh round. He was the 219th overall pick.

Stone started all 13 games in the 2019 season at strong safety and was named second-team All-Big Ten by coaches and the AP.

