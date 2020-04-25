BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Wide receiver James Proche and safety Geno Stone round out the Baltimore Ravens’ draft picks on the third day of the 2020 NFL Draft.
Proche, a five-foot-eleven, 201-pound wide receiver from Southern Methodist University, was the 201st overall pick. The Ravens scooped him up during the sixth round of the draft on Saturday.
He started all 13 games in the 2019 season and was ranked second nationally in receptions per game.
Welcome to Baltimore, @jamesproche3 ❗️❗️ pic.twitter.com/uN3pqvz0Wl
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 25, 2020
Stone, meanwhile, is a five-foot-eleven, 207-pound safety from Iowa who the Ravens picked up in the seventh round. He was the 219th overall pick.
Stone started all 13 games in the 2019 season at strong safety and was named second-team All-Big Ten by coaches and the AP.
Welcome to Baltimore, @GenoStone22 ❗️❗️ pic.twitter.com/dutFt9BI5Z
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 25, 2020
MORE NFL DRAFT COVERAGE:
- NFL Draft: Ravens Bolster Defensive Line, Take Broderick Washington Jr. In Fifth Round
- NFL Draft: Ravens Take Offensive Guard Ben Bredeson In Fourth Round Of Draft
- NFL Draft: Ravens 3rd Round Picks Include Justin Madubuike, Devin Duvernary, Malik Harrison, Tyre Phillips
- NFL Draft: Ravens Pick Up J.K. Dobbins In Second Round Of 2020 Draft
- Ravens Could Target Interior Offensive Lineman In Coming Rounds Of Draft
- Ravens First Round Pick Patrick Queen Ready For ‘A Lot Of Wins’ In Rookie Season
- Lamar Jackson Calls Ravens 1st Round Pick Patrick Queen ‘Ray Lewis Jr.’
- Ravens Take LB Patrick Queen With 28th Overall Pick In 2020 NFL Draft
- Baltimore Ravens To Raise Money For The Salvation Army During NFL Draft
- ‘We Love To Make Trades’ | Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta Previews NFL Draft
- Former Towson University QB Tom Flacco Hopes To Hear His Name Called At The NFL Draft
- Interior Offensive Line And Inside Linebacker Are Ravens Clear Needs In NFL Draft Says WJZ’s Mark Viviano
- Read More NFL News From CBSSports.com
#Ravens third day #NFLDraft2020 recap
4th- OG Ben Bredeson (Mich)
5th- DT Broderick Washington (Texas Tech)
6th-WR James Proche (SMU)
7th- S- Geno Stone (Iowa)
#WJZ
— Mitch Friedmann (@mafriedtv) April 25, 2020
Stay with WJZ for the latest on the 2020 NFL Draft.