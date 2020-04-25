CORONAVIRUS IN MDMore Than 17.7K Cases, Nearly 800 Deaths Reported
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Ravens added depth to their already talented defensive line in the fifth round of the this year’s draft.

Baltimore took defensive tackle Broderick Washington Jr. out of Texas Tech with the 170th overall pick.

The Longview, Texas, native stands at 6’3″ and 305 lbs.

Washington appeared in every game for the Red Raiders throughout his four-year collegiate career. He became an anchor on the defensive line and was a starter in every game but that of his freshman year.

 

He concluded his time at Texas Tech with 38-career starts, all of which were consecutive since the 2016 season finale. Washington boasted the second-highest amount of career starts on the defense and third-most on the team.

Washington led all defensive linemen with 39 tackles — including 5.5 that went for a loss — posted 2.5 sacks to go along with seven quarterback hurries, a fumble recovery and two pass breakups.

