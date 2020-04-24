CORONAVIRUS IN MDGov. Hogan Hopes To Lift 'Stay At Home' Order In May
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMMagnum P.I.
    10:00 PMBlue Bloods
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:cowboys, Dallas Cowboys, Football, Local TV, NFL, NFL Draft, NFL Draft 2020, Sports, Talkers, Trevon Diggs


DALLAS (WJZ) — Gaithersburg native Trevon Diggs will be staying in the South.

The Dallas Cowboys drafted Diggs during the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft Friday night.

MORE NFL DRAFT COVERAGE:

Diggs, a six-foot-one, 205-pound cornerback, played college football for the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Diggs was the 51st overall pick in the draft.

Stay with WJZ for the latest on the 2020 NFL Draft.

Comments

Leave a Reply