Comments
DALLAS (WJZ) — Gaithersburg native Trevon Diggs will be staying in the South.
DALLAS (WJZ) — Gaithersburg native Trevon Diggs will be staying in the South.
The Dallas Cowboys drafted Diggs during the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft Friday night.
MORE NFL DRAFT COVERAGE:
- Ravens Could Target Interior Offensive Lineman In Coming Rounds Of Draft
- Ravens First Round Pick Patrick Queen Ready For ‘A Lot Of Wins’ In Rookie Season
- Lamar Jackson Calls Ravens 1st Round Pick Patrick Queen ‘Ray Lewis Jr.’
- Ravens Take LB Patrick Queen With 28th Overall Pick In 2020 NFL Draft
- Baltimore Ravens To Raise Money For The Salvation Army During NFL Draft
- ‘We Love To Make Trades’ | Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta Previews NFL Draft
- Former Towson University QB Tom Flacco Hopes To Hear His Name Called At The NFL Draft
- Interior Offensive Line And Inside Linebacker Are Ravens Clear Needs In NFL Draft Says WJZ’s Mark Viviano
- Read More NFL News From CBSSports.com
Diggs, a six-foot-one, 205-pound cornerback, played college football for the Alabama Crimson Tide.
With the 51st pick in the 2020 #NFLDraft the #DallasCowboys select CB @TrevonDiggs from @alabamaftbl! 🌟 #CowboysDraft@millerlite | #ItsMillerTime pic.twitter.com/Eec5w5204q
— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) April 25, 2020
Diggs was the 51st overall pick in the draft.
Stay with WJZ for the latest on the 2020 NFL Draft.