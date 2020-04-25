



The 2020 NFL Draft has come and gone, and despite changing formats due to the coronavirus pandemic, hundreds of future NFL players now know their fates.

The Baltimore Ravens entered the three-day draft with eight picks but ended up bringing home ten players after some wheeling and dealing.

Before the draft, General Manager Eric DeCosta said he likes to have a lot of picks. The team ended up dividing those picks equally between offense and defense.

The Ravens’ biggest needs going into the draft were at linebacker, offensive line and wide receiver. Having ten picks allowed them to grab two players at each of those positions. The wide receivers will help quarterback Lamar Jackson diversify the passing game.

The team also added two players to the defensive line, bringing some youth to that group after signing a pair of veteran free agent defensive lineman in Calais Campbell and Derek Wolfe.

The Ravens will also sign a number of undrafted players and they have a long history of having someone from that group make the team.

Overall, it’s a class “packed with potential,” WJZ’s Mark Viviano said.

COMPLETE 2020 NFL DRAFT COVERAGE:

Here’s who the Ravens chose:

Patrick Queen: linebacker, Louisiana State University (Round One, 28th overall pick)

The Ravens had never before picked a player from the powerhouse Louisiana State University football program. Patrick Queen changed that.

It all went according to plan for the Ravens: Queen was the guy they wanted and the guy they needed. He fills a need at inside linebacker.

Queen was the defensive MVP in the National Championship game, and it looked like he’d stay in Louisiana and get drafted by the New Orleans Saints. The Saints passed, though, and the Ravens got their man.

Queen said he doesn’t mind leaving home to start his NFL career in Baltimore.

J.K. Dobbins: running back, Ohio State University (Round Two, 55th overall pick)

With the emphasis on defense in the first round, the Ravens went for offense in the second round, picking up another big-time player from another big-time football school.

At Ohio State, Dobbins set a Buckeyes record with more than 2,000 rushing yards this past season, scoring 21 touchdowns.

One of the top running backs in college football now joins a Ravens offense that set the record for most rushing yards in a season, teaming up with quarterback Lamar Jackson and running backs Mark Ingram, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill.

Justin Madubuike: defensive tackle, Texas A&M University (Round Three, 71st overall pick)

It was back to defense for the Ravens’ first pick of the third round, taking big defensive tackle Justin Madubuike.

Madubuike was very emotional when he found out the Ravens picked him and said he had a feeling Baltimore would call.

At six-foot-three and 300 pounds, Madubuike is very mobile. That helped him earn second-team All-SEC this past season.

Madubuike comes to a Ravens franchise with a rich history on defense.

Devin Duvernay: wide receiver, University of Texas (Round Three, 92nd overall pick)

Malik Harrison: linebacker, Ohio State University (Round Three, 98th overall pick)

Tyre Phillips: offensive tackle, Mississippi State University (Round Three, 106th overall pick)

Ben Bredeson: offensive guard, University of Michigan (Round Four, 143rd overall pick)

Bredeson is a big-time interior blocker who can play guard or center. He was a team captain at Michigan where he played for Head Coach Jim Harbaugh, the brother of Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh.

Bredeson is the mix in the Ravens’ search to fill the vacancy left by Marshal Yanda.

Broderick Washington, Jr.: defensive tackle (Round Five, 170th overall pick)

Washington was the second defensive lineman the Ravens picked up in the draft and the fourth the team picked up this off-season after they picked up veterans Calais Campbell and Derrick Wolfe.

James Proche: wide receiver, Southern Methodist University (Round Six, 201st overall pick)

Proche is a four-year starter who has had elite-level production with more than 1,000 receiving yards and double digits in touchdown catches in both of the past two seasons. He’s also a punt returner.

Geno Stone: safety, University of Iowa (Round Seven, 219th overall pick)

Stay with WJZ for more on the 2020 NFL Draft.